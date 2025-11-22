Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's metal ore production elevates in 10M2025

Economy Materials 22 November 2025 20:09 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan produced metal ores worth 556.9 million manat ($327.6 million) from January to October 2025, up 38.7% year-on-year. Oil output fell 4.6% to 23 million tons, while gas production rose 1.7% to 32.3 billion cubic meters. These results show mixed trends in the country’s extractive sector.
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22.​ Azerbaijan produced metal ores worth 556.9 million manat ($327.6 million) from January through October 2025, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee.

This indicator is elevated by 38.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Besides, during the period, the main product of the field, marketable oil output, amounted to 23 million tons, and marketable natural gas output was 32.3 billion cubic meters.

Commercial oil production went down by 4.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while commercial gas production ticked up by 1.7 percent.

To note, in the first 10 months of this year, the total value of Azerbaijan's mining industry production decreased by 2.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, landing at 32 billion manat ($19 billion).

