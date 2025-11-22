Azerbaijan’s solar and wind energy generation hits new heights in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijan has recorded significant growth in renewable energy production from January through October 2025, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee.

The country’s wind power plants (WPP) generated 73.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, reflecting a substantial increase of 27.9 million kWh, or 61.2 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Similarly, solar power plants (SPP) produced 532.3 million kWh of electricity, marking a rise of 46 million kWh, or 9.5 percent, from the previous year.

In total, the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated products and services valued at approximately 2.82 billion manat ($1.66 billion) during this period. Concurrently, the water supply and waste management sector contributed goods worth 542.7 million manat ($319.2 million).