Uzbekistan reveals stable bilateral trade flow with Türkiye

Trade between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $2.43 billion in the first ten months of 2025, marking a slight dip from last year. Türkiye continues to rank as Uzbekistan’s fourth-largest trading partner, with exports totaling $942 million and imports at $1.5 billion.

