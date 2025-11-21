Uzbekistan and China push to fast-track regional rail corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 21. Uzbekistan and China highlighted the importance of accelerating the construction of the Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan–China railway and ensuring its integration with other major transport routes, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

This issue was underscored during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and a Chinese delegation led by Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The sides also noted progress in cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including high technologies, green and nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, transport and infrastructure development, agriculture, geology, chemistry, and other areas.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that contacts at all levels have intensified, regional partnerships are expanding, and meaningful educational, cultural, and humanitarian exchanges continue.

President Mirziyoyev stressed the need for thorough preparations ahead of upcoming high-level events and called for enriching bilateral cooperation with new practical initiatives.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $14 billion last year, and since the beginning of 2025, it has grown by 23 percent. This steady upward trend underscores the strengthening of economic ties and reaffirms China’s role as one of Uzbekistan’s key and reliable partners.