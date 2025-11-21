President Ilham Aliyev signs decree to establish Digital Information System for State Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. A centralized information and digital analytical system (СIDAS) has been created for the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the “Regulations on the Centralized Information and Digital Analysis System of the State Security Service” have been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, taking into account part 2 of this decree, should ensure the implementation of measures arising from the requirements of Decree No. 263 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 12, 2018 “On Approval of the Rules for the Formation, Maintenance, Integration, and Archiving of State Information Resources and Systems,” as well as certain measures related to e-government.

The State Security Service shall take the necessary measures to establish, maintain, organize, and develop СIDAS, as well as ensure its effective use, and, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, take measures to include СPresident Ilham Aliyev signs decree to establish Digital Information System for State Security ServiceIDAS in the “Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems, and Electronic Services” and the State Register of Personal Data Information Systems.

Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan State Committee for Displaced Persons, The State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Structures, the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Mobilization and Conscription, the State Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Tourism, the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, The State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan, the State Examination Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Open Joint Stock Company "Azerishig" and the production association of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan "Azerigaz" in order to ensure access to the information specified in Part 3 of the Regulation approved by Part 2 of this Decree through the electronic government information system, within six months to take the necessary measures take appropriate measures and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about it.