I consider President Aliyev a personal friend — Aleksandar Vučić

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. I consider President Aliyev a personal friend, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said during the panel discussions on Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity held as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Trend reports.

"I consider President Aliyev a personal friend, and I also consider President Hachaturian a personal friend, even though I don’t know him as well personally. I hope that we’ll be able to build this kind of relationship with all the others. But when we are together, you know, we are much stronger,” he emphasized.