Fitch on impact of Basel III on lending dynamics in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Fitch doesn’t expect any significant impact on the lending dynamics or changes to the sector loan structure as a result of this Basel III implementation in Azerbaijan, Maksim Maliutin, Associate Director, EMEA Bank Ratings, Fitch Ratings, said during a webinar, Trend reports.

“In our view, banks will continue to grow in retail, while on the corporate side, loan book will continue to be dominated by trade and services sector, so it's also a structural feature. Local banks don't lend a lot to oil and gas companies, and they rely heavily on the trade and services sector, so we don't expect significant impact there,” he said.

Maliutin pointed out that a lot of banks are well-positioned to meet the new Basel III requirements, because their capital positions have already been adequate.

“There could be some cases at smaller banks, but if we're talking about large banks in the sector, they're pretty much well-positioned,” he explained.

Will be updated