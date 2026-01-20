Kazakhstan's gold and forex reserves hit record levels, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. Kazakhstan's gold and foreign currency reserves reached a historic high, surpassing $65 billion in 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The President highlighted that the nation's economy experienced a robust 6.5% growth last year, with the national GDP surpassing $300 billion. For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history, per capita income reached $15,000, marking a historic milestone not only for the country but for the entire Central Asia region.

He further emphasized that the foreign currency reserves of the National Fund had increased by $5 billion, while the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the economy approached 40%. Additionally, the country’s population grew to 20.5 million, and life expectancy rose to an impressive 75.4 years.

The National Kurultai, an advisory body to the President, continues to play a pivotal role in generating ideas and formulating strategies aimed at enhancing public unity and fostering national development. The meetings of the National Kurultai are convened as required, but are held at least once annually.