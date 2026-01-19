Azerbaijan's food production spikes by over 9% in 2025
Azerbaijan's food production experienced notable growth in 2025, reflecting a positive trend in the country’s manufacturing sector. This boost was accompanied by increases in tobacco, beverage, and pasta production, although some areas saw slight declines. The broader economic indicators highlight continued resilience and expansion across key industries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy