President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Davos (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 20 January 2026 17:07 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in Davos, Trend's special correspondent reports.

During the conversation, the sides expressed satisfaction with the established cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, noting a number of successful projects implemented by the Bank in the country. In this context, reference was made to various projects carried out by the EBRD in several regions of Azerbaijan, including Ganja and Sheki, particularly in the water sector. Discussions were also held on the financing of projects envisaged under the State Program for the improvement of water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation in the renewable energy sector, the modernization of Nakhchivan’s transport system, and the financing of household waste management projects in various regions of the country.

The conversation further touched upon the measures undertaken by the state to develop Azerbaijan’s banking sector, promote entrepreneurship, and create an effective investment environment for local and foreign businesspeople.

