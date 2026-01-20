Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Japan's Int'l Co-op Bank review sustainable infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) discussed clean energy initiatives, new technologies, as well as sustainable infrastructure projects supporting the energy transition and digital transformation agenda, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with JBIC President Hayashi Nobumitsu, we reaffirmed the strong partnership between SOCAR and JBIC. Our discussions focused on clean energy initiatives, new technologies, and sustainable infrastructure projects that support the energy transition and digital transformation agenda.

At the same time, we exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of maintaining ongoing dialogue in addressing common energy challenges. Through our joint efforts, we remain committed to advancing initiatives that create long-term value, contribute to global energy security, and support the development of a more sustainable future," the publication reads.