Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Honeywell exchange views on renewable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has held discussions on sustainability, renewable energy, human capital development, and other issues of mutual interest, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“We had a productive meeting with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026. During the meeting, we discussed the role of advanced technologies, digitalization, and innovation in accelerating the energy transition and improving efficiency across the energy value chain. In addition, we exchanged views on sustainability, renewable energy, human capital development, and other areas of mutual interest,” he noted.