...
Oil&Gas Materials 20 January 2026 16:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Honeywell exchange views on renewable energy
Photo: Rovshan Najaf / X

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has held discussions on sustainability, renewable energy, human capital development, and other issues of mutual interest, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“We had a productive meeting with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026. During the meeting, we discussed the role of advanced technologies, digitalization, and innovation in accelerating the energy transition and improving efficiency across the energy value chain. In addition, we exchanged views on sustainability, renewable energy, human capital development, and other areas of mutual interest,” he noted.

Honeywell assists organizations in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges across automation, aviation, and energy transition sectors. Through its diverse business segments, Aerospace Technologies, Building Automation, Process Automation and Technologies (PA&T), and Industrial Automation, the company, supported by Honeywell Forge software, delivers innovative and practical solutions that enhance global intelligence, safety, and sustainability.

Honeywell's technologies are utilized in over 10 million commercial buildings, optimizing operational efficiency while fostering environments that are safer, healthier, and more comfortable for occupants.

