Turkmenistan approves electricity loss calculation guidelines

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 20. Turkmenistan has approved guidelines establishing a unified approach for calculating and analyzing technological losses of electric energy during transmission, Trend reports via the European Union (EU).

The guidelines were adopted within the framework of the EU-supported SECCA project and in accordance with the Law of Turkmenistan “On Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency.” They detail key concepts, loss structure, and calculation methods for transmission networks of different voltage classes. Results obtained under these guidelines will be used to prepare reports on technological energy losses, identify network elements with high losses, and implement measures to improve efficiency.

Earlier, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, stated that Turkmenistan plans to strengthen energy partnerships and create a robust electricity production and supply network.

"Today, we are discussing the importance of expanding the electricity sector, creating a powerful network of production, supply, and consumption of electricity in our region and its perimeter. This will establish a reliable material base for the stability of the entire power system and provide protection against potential negative external factors," Berdimuhamedov said at the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.