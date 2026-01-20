Azerbaijan discusses impact of digital transformation with Boston Consulting Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan held discussions with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the BCG Henderson Institute on the impact of digital transformation on the shaping of economic strategies, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, we met with Nikolaus Lang, Vice Chair of Boston Consulting Group and Global Leader of the BCG Henderson Institute.

We exchanged views on the role of digital transformation in shaping economic strategies, opportunities in trade and artificial intelligence, and strengthening corporate geopolitical resilience,” the post said.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a leading global management consulting firm that provides strategic advice to businesses, governments, and non-profits, focusing on areas such as digital transformation, AI, and sustainability. Recognized as one of the "Big Three" consulting firms alongside McKinsey and Bain, BCG serves various sectors, including tech, finance, and healthcare. BCG is noted for creating influential concepts like the Growth-Share Matrix, has a global presence in over 100 cities, and works with major organizations worldwide.

