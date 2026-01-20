U.S. Embassy expresses condolences on 36th anniversary of 20 January tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has shared a publication on its X page, expressing condolences on the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

"Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in honoring the brave Azerbaijanis who sacrificed their lives defending their country against Soviet repression on January 20, 1990, and offer our condolences to their families as they remember their loved ones on this solemn day," the publication reads.

On the night of January 19–20, 1990, and without the prior imposition of a state of emergency, the Soviet military initiated operations against Azerbaijan. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 147 individuals, with 744 sustaining severe injuries and 841 being unlawfully detained. Furthermore, the Soviet forces' actions led to the destruction of 200 residential buildings, as well as extensive damage to both private and state property.