Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry tallies citizen inquiries in 2025
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy received nearly 12,000 citizen inquiries in 2025, focusing on energy supply and related issues, with most being addressed through executive actions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy