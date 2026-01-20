Azerbaijan commemorates 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan commemorates the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy today, Trend reports.

On January 20, 1990, a day that went down in history as a heroic page in the struggle for the freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the deployment of Soviet military units against the large masses of people who, outraged by the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the support of the former Soviet leadership for these aggressive actions, took to the streets and squares of Baku to express their strong protest, led to an unprecedented tragedy in Azerbaijan.

During those tragic days, brave sons of the homeland, who held the freedom, honor, and dignity of their country and people above all else, gave their lives and reached the pinnacle of martyrdom.

The January 20 tragedy, which resulted in great losses and the killing of innocent people, once again demonstrated the resilience, unwavering spirit, and dignity of our people who, unable to endure the treacherous policies of the criminal leadership of the USSR led by Mikhail Gorbachev, struggled for their freedom and independence.

On the night of January 19 to 20, 1990, without a prior declaration of a state of emergency, the Soviet army began military operations against Azerbaijan. During the tragedy, 147 people were killed, 744 were severely injured, and 841 were illegally arrested. As a result of the Soviet army's operations, 200 residential buildings, houses, and personal and state property were destroyed.

The first person to express his stance on this bloody event was the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. On January 21, 1990, in a speech at a meeting held at Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative Office in Moscow regarding the tragedy, Heydar Aliyev sharply criticized those responsible for the incident. He stated that he considered this event to be contrary to the principles of law, democracy, humanism, and the establishment of a legal state declared in the country.

Precisely due to this, Azerbaijan achieved the long-desired independence after many years and gained sovereignty.

Even though many years have passed since those bloody events, Azerbaijani people continue to remember that dreadful night and express their deep hatred toward those who caused this tragedy.

The January 20 tragedy, which will forever live in the blood memory of Azerbaijani people, is commemorated every year as the National Mourning Day in Azerbaijan.

Today, the souls of all Azerbaijani martyrs are at peace, for Azerbaijan, for which they gave their lives, emerged victorious in the 44-day Second Karabakh War and restored its territorial integrity. The people of Azerbaijan will never forget their martyrs, and their cherished memory will forever live in the hearts of the people.

