TRIPP agreement signals green light for major investment influx - Limak Holding

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) agreement could create opportunities for major investments, Ebru Ozdemir, Chairperson of the Board, Limak Holding, said at a panel discussion titled “Defining the Economic Identity of Eurasia" in Davos, Trend reports.

“Investments can only start when there is peace and long-term stability. I mean, if there is no stability, nobody wants to invest. So hearing the leaders here, and I'm very happy to be among these very strong leaders, that the peace and prosperity are going to be long-term, it means investors can come. And I've seen the TRIPP agreement, it's very well defined. And it's the first start of, I think, the major investments can start from that agreement.

Because currently there is a Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project already. And I think with the middle corridor, then we can add more to this. So what I'm saying is the infrastructure is not only the roads, it's not only the railroads, it's a digital infrastructure, it's the energy infrastructure as well. And also it brings out many more infrastructures. I mean, the dry ports, the logistical hubs, and the people. I mean, people start to come and live around it,” she said.

Ozdemir added that, given the positive stance of all leaders involved, the first investments are likely to be implemented through public-private partnership formats.

“So there is a big opportunity and seeing all the leaders are, you know, positive on that, I think the first probably investment is going to take will be the PPPs. Because now we are building a lot of things around the world with public-private partnerships. And in this regard, I'm sure that there's the problem of the IFIs will take the lead,” she noted.

On August 8, in Washington, with the participation of the US President, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a joint declaration was signed. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (the so-called “Trump Route” or TRIPP) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.

