EIB grants €500M for flood protection in Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted €500 million in promotional loans to Germany’s Emschergenossenschaft and Lippeverband (EGLV) to fund climate adaptation and flood protection projects in the Emscher-Lippe region, the bank announced, Trend reports.

The long-term loans, with a 30-year term, were signed by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and EGLV Executive Board Chair Prof. Dr Uli Paetzel at the Hof Emscher-Auen former farmstead near Dortmund. The financing will allow EGLV to invest in river restoration, dyke rehabilitation, pumping station upgrades, and other measures to protect residents against heavy rainfall and flooding, while keeping local charges affordable through favourable interest rates.

“For many years, our long-term financing has supported the water systems of the Emscher-Lippe region — first in modern wastewater treatment, and now in climate adaptation and flood protection,” Beer said. “These investments will provide several hundred thousand people with better protection against floods and ensure costs remain manageable for local communities.”

Paetzel added that the loans would allow high-investment projects to be implemented quickly while spreading costs over decades. “The promotional loans enable wastewater charges to be adjusted gradually, shielding residents from sudden increases,” he said.

The EIB has financed the Emscher restoration project since 2011, providing a total of €2.1 billion in promotional loans to help revive the river, once known as “Germany’s dirtiest.” The bank has also invested over €3.3 billion in Germany’s water sector over the past decade, supporting projects in cities including Augsburg, Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne.

The new funding continues the decades-long collaboration between the EIB, Emschergenossenschaft, and Lippeverband to ensure clean water, improved flood protection, and climate resilience for the densely populated Ruhr region.