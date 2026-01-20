...
Uzbekistan, Türkiye review cooperation in trade and energy security

Economy Materials 20 January 2026
Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and energy security, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place in Ankara during the 4th meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group, which was co-chaired by Bakhtiyor Saidov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Hakan Fidan, Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the implementation of the Action Plan, which was adopted during the 8th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC). They underscored the JEC's vital role as a practical framework for fostering enhanced cooperation in trade and economic relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $2.68 billion from January to November 2025, marking a modest increase from $2.67 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

