If there is commitment to peace, two countries can reconcile in a relatively short period of time - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. If there is commitment to peace, then two countries can reconcile in a relatively short period of time, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the panel session "Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity" in Davos, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “What has been signed (peace agreement in Washington - ed) is transforming into practical results. It is not only 5–6 months of peace in the future, and naturally, we do not deny that as independent countries, we are enjoying this situation.”