Lithuanian president honors sacrifice of Azerbaijani martyrs in Soviet aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Soviet aggression could not break the will of the Azerbaijani people, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda wrote on his X page in connection with the memory of 20 January martyrs, Trend reports.

"Lithuania stands with Azerbaijan as the country today honours the sacred memory of innocent people who became martyrs during the Soviet aggression of January 1990.

May their souls rest in peace," he said.

On the night of January 19–20, 1990, and without the prior imposition of a state of emergency, the Soviet military initiated operations against Azerbaijan. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 147 individuals, with 744 sustaining severe injuries and 841 being unlawfully detained. Furthermore, the Soviet forces' actions led to the destruction of 200 residential buildings, as well as extensive damage to both private and state property.