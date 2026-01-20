All our hopes for international mediation totally collapsed - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. All our hopes for international mediation totally collapsed. The United Nations Security Council, the highest international body, had at that time adopted four resolutions demanding the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from our territories, but they remained on paper, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the panel session "Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity" in Davos, Trend reports.

The head of state added, “the OSCE and other international institutions adopted numerous resolutions and decisions, but none of them materialized until we took the situation into our hands. We did it. We restored justice, international law, our territorial integrity, and our sovereignty. After that, we achieved peace.”