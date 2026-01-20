I hope that members of European Parliament will find courage to reconsider their unfair policy towards Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. We have, for many years already, stopped any cooperation with the European Parliament and also with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, commenting on Azerbaijan being constantly criticized by the European Parliament, Trend reports.

“We no longer react. It's so obvious that this biased situation towards Azerbaijan is generated by special lobbying groups, by special forces that cannot digest Azerbaijan's independent policy,” the head of state noted.

“We have, for many years already, stopped any cooperation with the European Parliament and also with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. We cooperate with the European Commission, and for us, that is enough.

But I think the European Parliament puts itself in a very awkward situation, accusing us of things we have never done, including our so-called aggressive position towards Armenia, while Armenia itself appreciates the relationship with Azerbaijan.

Last August, the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was initialed in the White House. So I hope that members of the European Parliament will find the courage to reconsider their unfair policy towards Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev added.