SOCAR explores advanced satellite imaging with Planet Labs PBC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held discussions with Planet Labs PBC on the use of advanced satellite imagery and geospatial analytics for environmental monitoring, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said in a post on his social media page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026, I met with William Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet Labs PBC, to discuss the use of advanced satellite imagery and geospatial analytics for environmental monitoring, digital solutions, and data-driven decision-making.

The discussions highlighted opportunities to strengthen SOCAR’s commitment to innovation, decarbonization, and responsible energy development in line with global best practices," the post said.

Planet Labs PBC is a publicly traded American company that builds and operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-imaging satellites, providing daily, global, high-frequency satellite imagery and geospatial data for various industries like agriculture, forestry, defense, and mapping, enabling users to monitor changes on Earth and make informed decisions. As a Public Benefit Corporation, it aims to make change visible and actionable, offering insights into climate, supply chains, and environmental trends through its cloud-based platform.

