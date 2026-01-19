...
Azerbaijan offers condolences following tragic fire in Pakistan

Politics Materials 19 January 2026 23:25 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed condolences following a tragic fire at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire at a shopping mall in Karachi, which resulted in the death and injury of innocent people. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the brotherly people and government of Pakistan," the post reads.

The fire broke out at Gul Plaza shopping centre in Karachi, Pakistan, on the night of Saturday, January 17, 2026, claiming lives and leaving several people injured.

