Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly and Aghdara pay tribute to 20 January martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, January 20. Commemorative events have been held in Khankendi city, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts on the 36th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

A minute of silence was observed throughout Azerbaijan, including Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, to mark the memory of the 20 January martyrs today at 12:00 (GMT +4).

Traffic and pedestrian movement in Khankendi were suspended. Car horns were honked in memory of the martyrs. Flags were lowered to half-mast.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, without a prior declaration of a state of emergency, the Soviet army began military operations against Azerbaijan. During the tragedy, 147 people were killed, 744 were severely injured, and 841 were illegally arrested. As a result of the Soviet army's operations, 200 residential buildings, houses, and personal and state property were destroyed.