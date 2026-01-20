SOCAR, Ukraine's Naftogaz Group discuss strengthening cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Ukraine’s Naftogaz Group held discussions to strengthen cooperation and explore new collaboration opportunities, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said in a post on his social media page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026, I met with Sergii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Naftogaz Group. During the meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to enhancing cooperation and exploring new partnership opportunities," the post said.

Notably, in July 2025, Naftogaz Group signed its first contract to purchase Azerbaijani natural gas from SOCAR’s subsidiary, SOCAR Energy Ukraine. This marked the first trial shipment of Azerbaijani gas via the Trans-Balkan route through the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor.

Naftogaz is Ukraine's state-owned, vertically integrated national oil and gas company, responsible for the entire energy chain from exploration to supply. It plays a crucial role in Ukraine's energy security and economy, handling production, transit, storage, and refining. Wholly owned by the government and subordinated to the Cabinet of Ministers, Naftogaz's key subsidiaries include Ukrgasvydobyvannya (production) and Ukrtransgaz (transit).

It is essential for energy supply, is the largest producer and distributor in Ukraine, and also has a global presence with operations in Egypt and representative offices abroad. Naftogaz is pivotal to managing Ukraine's hydrocarbon resources and infrastructure.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel