Azerbaijan multiplies natural gas exports to Serbia in 11M2025
Azerbaijan has seen a remarkable increase in its natural gas exports to Serbia in 2025. From January through November, the volume and value of gas exports surged significantly compared to the previous year. This substantial growth underscores the strengthening of energy ties between the two countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy