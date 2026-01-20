We always think about stability in our neighborhood - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. Every country, including Azerbaijan, should think about stability around and beyond its borders. With respect to Azerbaijan, we do not have any potential risks inside the country. All potential risks can come from outside. Therefore, for us, stability in our neighborhood is something we always think about, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

“We've been concerned about some destabilization in Iran. For us, stability, predictability, and peace in the region are the biggest assets. We have suffered from occupation, from war, and from losing thousands of victims. Today, stability and security for every country are the only ways to succeed,” the head of state pointed out.