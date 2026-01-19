Azerbaijan outlines its position on strengthening international peace and security at UN (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan’s position on strengthening international peace and security, as well as on the development of preventive diplomacy and mediation mechanisms, has been presented at the United Nations, the publication of the Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN on X stated, Trend reports.

The remarks were made by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tofig Musayev, during high-level discussions at the UN headquarters titled “UN Charter at 80: Rethinking Conflict Prevention and Resolution.”

The ambassador emphasized that the overarching purpose of the UN is to maintain international peace and security through effective collective measures aimed at preventing and removing threats to peace and suppressing acts of aggression. He noted that while the UN has achieved certain successes over the past 80 years, these have also been accompanied by major setbacks.

In conclusion, Tofig Musayev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to continue consistent efforts to strengthen peace, security, and stability both in the region and beyond, and to further expand international and regional partnership and cooperation to that end.