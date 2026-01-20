Tokayev praises National Kurultai for leading Kazakhstan’s reform agenda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. Based on proposals made at the National Kurultais, as many as 26 laws have been passed so far, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 5th session of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to Tokayev, the National Kurultai has become the primary driving force behind large-scale reforms in the country.

The president underscored that concrete measures have been implemented to safeguard women's rights and ensure children's safety. A comprehensive campaign targeting ludomania (gambling addiction) and drug abuse has been initiated. Efforts have also been made to systematize the regulation of onomastics (naming conventions), while new honorary titles have been introduced into the national awards system to elevate the status of workers.

Additionally, Tokayev emphasized that the core values shaping Kazakhstan’s evolving national identity have been clearly defined, with the government committed to curbing detrimental phenomena that could compromise the well-being of future generations.

Tokayev further highlighted that last year saw the formal adoption of the key principles, values, and directions of Kazakhstan’s domestic policy.

The National Kurultai, an advisory body to the president, provides a platform for generating ideas and formulating strategies aimed at strengthening national unity and advancing development. While meetings are held as needed, they occur at least once a year.

The previous sessions of the National Kurultai took place on March 13-14, 2025, in Burabay; March 15, 2024, in Atyrau; June 17, 2023, in Turkestan; and June 16, 2022, in the Ulytau region.