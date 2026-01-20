...
If we take situation under control, then peoples can achieve success - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 20 January 2026 20:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. We should not rely on international institutions. I agree with Alexander (Vucic – ed.) that today our situation may be more severe compared to previous years, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the panel session titled “Defining Eurasia’s Economic Identity” in Davos, Trend reports.

“But I do not share his certain pessimism. Because if we take the situation under control, if we take sufficient commitments with respect to our national interests, then peoples can achieve success,” the head of state added.

