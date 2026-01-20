Today, international relations are entering a new era - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. Today, international relations are entering a new era, where it is not the rule of law, but the rule of strength that is ruling the situation. We can see it in different parts of the world, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

“Every country should base its strategy and policy on its potential, and establish good relations with as many countries as possible - first in its region, and second on a global scale. That's what Azerbaijan has managed to achieve,” the head of state emphasized.