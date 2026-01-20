Azerbaijani State Security Service officials pay tribute at Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. On the occasion of the another anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev and employees of the Service visited the Alley of Martyrs and with deep sorrow commemorated the dear remembrance of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the SSS press service told Trend.

Later, on behalf of the personnel of the SSS, a wreath was laid in front of the “Eternal Flame” monument, and the graves of employees of Azerbaijani security agencies buried in the Alley of Martyrs were also visited.

