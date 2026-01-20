Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate results of living in peace - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. Both sides need to demonstrate the results of living in peace so that we can also witness the full support of our societies to this process, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussions on Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity held as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Trend reports.

Stressing that he is very optimistic about this, the head of state said that has been achieved is a tremendous benefit to Armenia, to Azerbaijan, to Southern Caucasus.