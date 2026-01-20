Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Azerbaijan has dispatched a new shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of electrical equipment, from the Sumgayit Technologies Park, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The shipment was organized under the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated January 16, 2026, and coordinated by the ministry. The aid includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27,000 meters of cables and wires, with a total value of $1 million.

The shipment was arranged in response to a request from the Ukrainian side. Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine related to electricity supply, and the country’s total humanitarian support for Ukraine, including reconstruction and rehabilitation aid, has now exceeded $45 million.

