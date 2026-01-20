FlyDubai aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The captain of a FlyDubai aircraft operating on the Dubai–Kazan route requested a diversion to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a technical reason, Trend reports with reference to Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Boeing 737 aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 00:04 local time. The landing was conducted under normal operating conditions.

All necessary airport services were promptly deployed, and all procedures were carried out in full compliance with international aviation safety protocols.