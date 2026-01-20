Uzbekistan, Mongolia step up cooperation on capital development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 20. Uzbekistan and Mongolia discussed key issues related to the socio-economic development of their capitals, including priorities in urban planning, transport, tourism, and investment attraction, Trend reports via the Tashkent Regional Administration.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Shavkat Umurzakov, Mayor of Tashkent, and Khishgee Nyambaatar, Mayor and Governor of Ulaanbaatar, at the Tashkent city administration.

As part of the visit, Nyambaatar also toured the Situation Center of the Tashkent city administration, where he was presented with the center’s capabilities in monitoring urban processes, ensuring public safety, and responding promptly to emergencies through the use of modern digital technologies.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding interregional cooperation, enhancing the exchange of experience, and implementing joint initiatives aimed at the sustainable development of the capitals and improving the quality of life of their residents.

Uzbekistan and Mongolia are enhancing their strategic partnership, evolving from basic diplomatic relations since 1992 to increased cooperation in economic, transport, and cultural sectors. Notable developments include high-level visits and agreements in areas such as mining, agriculture, and logistics, alongside visa-free travel arrangements. Key cooperation areas feature strengthened political relations with the opening of Mongolia's embassy in Tashkent, economic initiatives aimed at boosting trade, and advancements in transport facilities.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Mongolia increased more than 10.5-fold between 2019 and 2024, rising from $1.9 million to $20.4 million, underscoring the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

