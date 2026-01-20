President of Armenia expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. The President
of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, expressed gratitude to President
Ilham Aliyev for his political will and efforts aimed at achieving
peace in the region, Trend reports.
He made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “Defining
Eurasia’s Economic Identity.”
Khachaturyan noted that the future of the South Caucasus depends
on the leaders of the two countries, who have already demonstrated
readiness to take peace-oriented steps and shown political
courage.
“Just a year or two ago, it was difficult to imagine that we
could reach the current level of interaction. Today, Armenia
receives cargo from Azerbaijan via Georgian territory, and I am
confident that in the future transportation will be carried out
directly through our territories,” he said.