President of Armenia expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 20 January 2026 20:44 (UTC +04:00)
Emin Aliyev
DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. The President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his political will and efforts aimed at achieving peace in the region, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “Defining Eurasia’s Economic Identity.”

Khachaturyan noted that the future of the South Caucasus depends on the leaders of the two countries, who have already demonstrated readiness to take peace-oriented steps and shown political courage.

“Just a year or two ago, it was difficult to imagine that we could reach the current level of interaction. Today, Armenia receives cargo from Azerbaijan via Georgian territory, and I am confident that in the future transportation will be carried out directly through our territories,” he said.

