Today, Armenia-Azerbaijan and Turkish-Armenian rapprochement is going in parallel - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Azerbaijan, January 20. If we cannot achieve what we want in the region, we cannot have any aspirations for any kind of a global event. Today, Armenia-Azerbaijan and Turkish-Armenian rapprochement is going in parallel, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the panel session "Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity" in Davos, Trend reports.

“I believe that diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Armenia, as well as between Azerbaijan and Armenia, will also be established in parallel at the same time,” the head of state added.