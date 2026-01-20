Azerbaijan’s renewable energy export plans to open new investment opportunities - UK H/Advisors

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 and its commitment to renewable energy transition demonstrate the country’s long-term strategy beyond hydrocarbons, Damion Potter, Chairman for UK and Global Public Affairs at H/Advisors, told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s contributions to global climate diplomacy extend far beyond merely hosting significant international events, underpinned by substantial and actionable commitments.

Potter specifically highlighted Azerbaijan’s pledge to export renewable energy as one of the most concrete and impactful outcomes arising from COP29.

“I was particularly struck by Azerbaijan’s commitment to exporting 8 gigawatts of renewable energy to neighboring countries and Europe,” he noted, emphasizing the ambitious timeline for the initiative.

“That’s an effort that didn’t have to be accomplished as swiftly as Azerbaijan is aiming to do by 2032, but it is happening, largely due to the commitments made at COP29,” Potter concluded.

He also highlighted that Azerbaijan’s international profile has been steadily growing through major cultural, sporting, and investment-related initiatives.

“To see the Formula One circuit in downtown Baku, UFC already having been in Azerbaijan, and major international events hosted there, reminds people about the beauty of Azerbaijan and the pleasure of being able to visit,” he said.

Potter stressed that these developments help position the country as an attractive destination for investment beyond traditional extractive industries.

“There is a long-term strategy to transition beyond petroleum and into other renewables for the good of the people of Azerbaijan,” he said. “It helps with prosperity, but it also helps with our everyday lives as we breathe cleaner air and supports other countries beyond the South Caucasus as well.”