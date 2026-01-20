Turkmenistan, SCO discuss expansion of economic cooperation

Photo: The official website of the Government of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 20. Turkmenistan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussed further expansion of cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to China, Parahat Durdyyev and SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev at the Turkmen Embassy in Beijing, on January 20.

Earlier, on September 1, 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on a working visit to China, participated in the SCO Summit, where he highlighted transport, logistics, trade, energy, and economic cooperation with SCO countries and confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand natural gas exports and strengthen humanitarian and cultural ties.

