Tokayev unveils vision for unified Kazakhstan with proposed People’s Council

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing the People’s Council of Kazakhstan (Qazaqstannyn Khalyk Kenesi) as a new national institution aimed at ensuring regular, inclusive nationwide dialogue, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev made the proposal during the 5th session of the National Kurultai held in Kyzylorda.

President Tokayev outlined the next phase of Kazakhstan's reforms, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive platform or forum dedicated to ongoing national discussions on pivotal public development issues. He explained that this new platform would unite key socio-political organizations and institutions that champion national unity and cohesion.

In this regard, the president observed that the core functions of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and the National Kurultai had largely been fulfilled, marking a historical milestone in the country’s development.

Tokayev proposed the creation of a new institution, which would build upon the strategic continuity of both the Assembly of the People and the National Kurultai, while further consolidating Kazakhstan’s statehood and safeguarding its independence.

He also underscored that the People’s Council would serve as a novel state entity, drawing from the consultative practices of other nations. The Council would ensure comprehensive representation, incorporating all ethnic groups, social sectors, and regions across Kazakhstan.

The People’s Council of Kazakhstan is expected to have the status of the country’s highest consultative body. Its proposed composition includes 126 members: 42 representatives from ethnocultural associations, 42 from major public organizations, and 42 from maslikhats (local representative bodies) and regional public councils.

All members of the People’s Council would be appointed by the president, while the chairperson would be elected by the Council members. The Chairperson would have two deputies appointed on a rotational basis on a voluntary basis, as well as a head of the secretariat.

Tokayev also proposed granting the People’s Council the right of legislative initiative, which, he said, would significantly strengthen its status. The Council’s highest body would be its session, to be convened at least once a year.