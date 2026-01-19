Azerbaijan, U.S. debate preparation of strategic partnership charter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Preparation of a strategic partnership charter was discussed between Azerbaijan and the United States today, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The parties also reviewed the current state and development prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as the regional situation and the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Bilateral contacts and discussions on the preparation of the above charter after the Washington Peace Summit on August 8 were highly valued, and both sides expressed hope that the project would be agreed upon and signed within a short period. The conversation emphasized that the priorities to be identified in this direction will give an additional boost to the relations between the two countries.

Bayramov conveyed Azerbaijan's position on the prospects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace process to the attention of the other side. The steps taken within the framework of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the confidence-building measures were praised. The importance of the work done on the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) was highlighted.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on other issues.

