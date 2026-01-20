Kyrgyzstan reports growth in industrial production in 2025
Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector showed strong growth in 2025, with production expanding broadly beyond the Kumtor gold mine.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy