Southern Caucasus enters new stage of development - President Ilham Aliyev

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20. It is a great honor for me to receive such a prestigious award (“Zayed Award for Human Fraternity” – ed.). Especially as it bears the name of the founder of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed. I consider this decision as an appreciation of our efforts to establish peace in the Caucasus after more than 30 years of bloodshed, conflict, and wars, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with “Euronews” television in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that today the Southern Caucasus enters a new stage of development. “We have lived in peace for five to six months. We are getting used to it. In our history of independence, we have never lived in peace. It is a special feeling and, of course, a great opportunity. Today, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are already turning into cooperation. We lifted all restrictions on cargo transportation to Armenia. Moreover, we have started supplying the main goods on which Armenia largely depends, primarily oil products, to that country. Everyone benefits from this. Therefore, I believe that through the joint efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as civil society, we will achieve not just long-term, but peace forever in the Caucasus. This is our goal,” President Ilham Aliyev added.