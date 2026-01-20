Shell Executive Committee to shrink following leadership change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Shell plc announced that Robin Mooldijk, President of Projects and Technology, will step down after 35 years of service, effective 28 February 2026, Trend reports via the company.

The company said his departure will reduce the size of Shell’s Executive Committee from nine to eight members.

The move comes after Shell has made significant progress in integrating its technical divisions into its business lines, bringing capabilities closer to value-generating activities and simplifying the organization. Mooldijk has led major transformations at Shell, including the integration of the Refining and Chemicals businesses into the Chemicals and Products unit and most recently the merger of technical divisions into Shell’s Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Renewables businesses.

Shell said the changes do not affect its financial reporting segments, which remain Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, Renewables and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The company also reaffirmed that its operating plan and outlook continue to cover three-year and ten-year periods and reflect current economic conditions and Scope 1, Scope 2, and net carbon intensity targets.

Shell noted that its 2050 net-zero emissions target lies beyond the planning horizon and is not directly reflected in its operating plan, although future plans are expected to incorporate decarbonization strategies such as efficiency improvements, carbon capture, and carbon credits.