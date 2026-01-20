Iran unveils ambitious wheat production estimates for upcoming year
Iran is anticipating a robust wheat harvest in the coming year, thanks to favorable rainfall conditions. The government plans to purchase the majority of the crop, with the remainder used for local consumption and seed. Despite this, the country will still rely on wheat imports to meet its overall needs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy