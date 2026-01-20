Iran's diesel supply to local thermal power plants reaches record-high level

From December 22, 2025, through January 19, 2026, diesel supply to thermal power plants in Iran reached a record high. This marked a notable increase compared to the same period last year. Liquid fuel, including diesel and heavy fuel oil, accounted for more than half of the thermal power plants' energy consumption.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register